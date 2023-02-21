Clearline Capital LP Invests $1.41 Million in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 149,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.20% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LivePerson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in LivePerson by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 325,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,797. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivePerson Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

