Clearline Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,111 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 2.9% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.27% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $24,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 601.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,478,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 157,927 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. 653,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

