Clearline Capital LP Purchases 244,736 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,736 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth $126,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $205,209,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:XM traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,981. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

