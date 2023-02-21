Clearline Capital LP Purchases 41,448 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up 1.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Flex worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 200.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flex Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $39,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. 1,046,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

