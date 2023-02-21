Clearline Capital LP Purchases 6,708 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.07% of Q2 worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Q2 by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 864,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 797,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 694,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the period.

Shares of QTWO traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

