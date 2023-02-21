CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of CME Group worth $87,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.83. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $251.99.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

