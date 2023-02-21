Cobak Token (CBK) Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $57.29 million and $7.89 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,574,649 tokens. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”



