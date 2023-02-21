Coin98 Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.73 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $72.08 million and $25.73 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.01283396 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013638 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00035653 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01636479 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

