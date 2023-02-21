Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 265,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,018. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 183.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.