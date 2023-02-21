Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

NYSE BVN traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.44. 643,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 941,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,907.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,521,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,882 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.