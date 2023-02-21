Compound 1-Day Volume Tops $56.21 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $56.64 or 0.00232232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $411.64 million and approximately $56.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00104077 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00055951 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00057991 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.52437342 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 330 active market(s) with $45,837,842.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

