Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $223.82. The company had a trading volume of 244,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day moving average of $237.33. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 648.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.