Continental Advisors LLC Invests $598,000 in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Continental Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,631,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 856,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,534,000 after acquiring an additional 744,682 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,871,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

CNX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 515,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,338. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.