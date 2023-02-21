Continental Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Continental Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 2.8% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 262,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

