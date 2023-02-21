Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.AGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.06. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 12-month low of C$15.66 and a 12-month high of C$19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$382.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

