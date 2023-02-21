Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Corby Spirit and Wine Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.06. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 12-month low of C$15.66 and a 12-month high of C$19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$382.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.27.
Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile
See Also
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.