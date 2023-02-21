Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $3.91 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $180.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $13.67 or 0.00056335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00086791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001135 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001752 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

