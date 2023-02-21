Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $3.91 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $180.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $13.67 or 0.00056335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00086791 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010336 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028035 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003989 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001752 BTC.
About Cosmos
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
