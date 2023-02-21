Covenant Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Covenant token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $58.36 million and approximately $55,306.26 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

