Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Glanbia Price Performance

Shares of GLAPF stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

About Glanbia

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

