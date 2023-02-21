Credit Suisse Group Lowers NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 380

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 390 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.58) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.69.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
NWG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 1,869,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
