Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.90. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 10,586,656 shares traded.

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

