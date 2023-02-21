Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.79

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 111256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
See Also
