Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.79

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 111256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after buying an additional 1,005,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Crescent Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 839,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.