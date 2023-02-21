Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Huber Research lowered shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

CRTO opened at $35.07 on Friday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,299 shares of company stock valued at $312,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

