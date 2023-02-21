Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and $88.20 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00081770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001133 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

