CSFB Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$64.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$73.43 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$62.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$53.58 and a 12-month high of C$82.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.95%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

