CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €84.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($89.36) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EVD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.5 %

ETR:EVD opened at €62.85 ($66.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.35. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 1 year high of €67.75 ($72.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

