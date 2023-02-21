CUBE (ITAMCUBE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $671.34

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One CUBE token can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $30.74 million and approximately $671.34 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

