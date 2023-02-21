Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.655-$2.710 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.40.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.3 %

CW traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.07. 190,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,900. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.