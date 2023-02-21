cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $51.83 million and $8,236.07 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $5,182.90 or 0.20838418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

