Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.69. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

Institutional Trading of Cyren

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Further Reading

