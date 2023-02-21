Darktrace (LON:DARK) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.26) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Darktrace Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DARK stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 274 ($3.30). The company had a trading volume of 2,183,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,034. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 336.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. Darktrace has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 560.80 ($6.75).

Insider Activity

Darktrace Company Profile

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($130,057.80). Insiders own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

