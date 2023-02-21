Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.66.
Datadog Price Performance
DDOG opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 29.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 92.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Datadog by 45.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
