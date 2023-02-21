Dawn Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $6.41 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00003401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $61.54 million and $6.41 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

