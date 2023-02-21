DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBVT. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $254.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

