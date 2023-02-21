DeepOnion 1-Day Volume Hits $37.01 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $37.01 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00233780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00109216 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00057924 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000765 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,894,790 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

