Dent Market Capitalization Achieves $127.28 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $127.28 million and approximately $33.68 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

