Dero Price Tops $4.51 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.51 or 0.00018348 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $60.02 million and approximately $74,912.65 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,579.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00381618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00093460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00650845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00592451 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00180394 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,308,878 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.