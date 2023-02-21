Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,034.44.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.38) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.05) to GBX 2,750 ($33.12) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.19) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.97) to GBX 3,600 ($43.35) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Company Profile

NYSE DEO opened at $174.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.20. Diageo has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

