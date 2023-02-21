Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 10,658 shares.The stock last traded at $189.74 and had previously closed at $191.47.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average is $178.54. The company has a market capitalization of $573.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

