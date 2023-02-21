DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Boosted by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 2.3% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 1.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $123,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average is $115.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $138.43. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.05.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

