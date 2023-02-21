DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $138.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

