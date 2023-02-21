Diker Management LLC Invests $927,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Bill.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.64. 701,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $679,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,709 shares of company stock worth $4,676,240 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.