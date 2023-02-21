Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.09. 11,025,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 41,873,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.