Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $25.76

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $26.68. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 2,416,771 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

