DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of TSE:DRT opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.42. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.