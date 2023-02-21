DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of TSE:DRT opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.42. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile
