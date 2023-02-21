discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.40) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

DSCV traded down GBX 1.16 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 821.85 ($9.90). The stock had a trading volume of 435,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 785.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 771.85. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 586 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 927 ($11.16). The firm has a market cap of £791.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,565.81 and a beta of 0.94.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

