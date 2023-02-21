discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 829 ($9.98) and last traded at GBX 823 ($9.91). 31,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 136,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($9.83).
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.40) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of £793.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,572.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 785.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 771.85.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
