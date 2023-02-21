Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 1,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Dno Asa Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Dno Asa

(Get Rating)

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.