DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down to $64.47

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.47, but opened at $59.82. DocuSign shares last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 1,649,762 shares trading hands.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.
The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.30, a PEG ratio of 941.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.
In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120,648 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
