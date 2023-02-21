DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $77.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.
DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.
DoorDash Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34.
Insider Transactions at DoorDash
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
