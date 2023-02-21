Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$680.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.67 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock remained flat at $39.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,181. The company has a market capitalization of $913.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 76.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.